Stately Hewlett Harbor Colonial home lists for $2.395 million

The house is one of the only properties

The house is one of the only properties in Hewlett Harbor that's designated as a legal two-family home. Credit: Nicole Altkin

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A stately Colonial home is listing for $2.395 million in Hewlett Harbor.

The 6,754-square-foot home, which has eight bedrooms and 6½ baths, was recently renovated, with new windows, slate roof, heating, cooling and electric systems.

Dating to 1921, the home has historical elements, such as a coffered ceiling in the dining room and built-in bookcases in the study.

The house was practically abandoned when they bought it, listing agent Gil Shemtov of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says. "There were trees going through the house and roof, so they really had a vision and restored it to its former glory."

The home was designed to sit sideways on the property so that the entire rear of the home faces the sun all day, Shemtov notes.

Behind the heated pool is a cabana, which is attached to the house.

The 0.77-acre property, which has a whole-house generator, is one of the only homes in Hewlett Harbor that’s designated as a legal two-family, Shemtov says.

The second living area, which is above the three-car garage, has a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

"It makes for great long-term guests to come and visit and be comfortable inside the home," he says.

The annual property taxes are $40,304.

