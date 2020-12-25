Palatial Hewlett Harbor estate lists for $7 million

A waterfront estate at 55 Thixton Dr. in Hewlett Harbor, on the site where the original house was a gift from film director and producer Cecil B. DeMille to the actress Jean Harlow, is for sale for $7 million.

The 11,643-square-foot home on a 0.72-acre lot has views of both a golf course and the harbor, as well as many unique features, including a fireplace through which the harbor is visible and an indoor garden encased in glass.

The current owners tore down the existing English Tudor in 2005 and rebuilt with designs from an architect in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to Gil Shemtov, listing agent for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. He’s representing the house on behalf of private clients. He said one of the many unique features is the grand foyer.

"It feels like you’re entering a palace, with three stories of railings and an open entry that gives you from one glance a view of the entire span of the house and the grand impression," he said. "When you look up there’s a view of the ceiling, which is painted to look like the sky with blue and clouds."

There are 20 rooms, including nine bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths. The third level is split into two wings, each of which have full suites with sitting rooms and full bathrooms. The landing between has a human-size wooden chess set inlaid in the hardwood floor.

The open-floor plan includes a Clive Christian-inspired kitchen design, exercise room and a sauna. Other features include an elevator, radiant flooring throughout the home, an indoor saltwater pool, an in-ground pool overlooking the bay, and a boat dock.

The owners are selling, Shemtov said, "because it’s a big house for two people as their children are grown. It was designed for a family so it’s time to pass it on to another family."

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The house is in the Lynbrook school district. Annual taxes are $69,803.