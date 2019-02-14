Sellers Ilene and Ben Yair

Community Hewlett

Asking price $825,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath two-story home on a 60-by-100-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial on Tracy Place is listed for $865,000.

Nearest recent sale A Colonial on Kent Drive sold Aug. 29 for $840,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,912

Time on the market Since Nov. 5

Listing agent Gil Shemtov, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Long Beach, 516-902-3497

Why it’s for sale Ilene, 66, a retired social worker, and Ben, 70, who is semi-retired from the construction business, say they’re downsizing and moving to Long Beach.

Compared to the exterior view, the Yairs’ home is surprisingly large at about 2,600 square feet. Ilene says:

“When we saw this house 30 years ago, we walked in the front door and out the back and said, ‘This is where we want to live.’ After a few years, we enlarged the kitchen and extended the winterized Florida room to make a den-kitchen combination…We put a wood-burning stove in the den that heats the entire first floor. It’s very energy efficient. We have four skylights from the kitchen into the den. A ceiling fan cools in the summer and circulates heat in the winter. There’s plenty of natural light throughout the house. The deck off the kitchen is new and about 25 by 35 feet. We just added stacked stone to the front, enlarged the porch and added landscaping. The pavered driveway and walkway are beautiful. The common areas on the main floor have a chair rail that I especially love. It’s like the house is hugging me. The large openings between rooms suggest an open concept feeling. It’s a great place to entertain because we can expand the dining room table into the living room. It’s a wonderful neighborhood, school district and home to raise a family. It’s the whole package.”