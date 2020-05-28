THE SCOOP

Rock music icon Billy Joel’s hometown is a diverse, thriving community dotted with restaurants and businesses, many popular with visitors. Known as Long Island’s “Little India,” Hicksville has a population that is more than a quarter Asian and almost a third foreign-born, and about 90% homes here are owner-occupied, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We have several food cuisines for which people come from far away to enjoy,” says Raj Jaggi of Realty Connect USA. The hamlet is home to Hindu and Sikh temples and the headquarters of the Indian Association of Long Island, Jaggi says. Add to the mix relatively low taxes and good schools, which make it a great place to buy.

The community is also poised for new development, with several projects at different stages. “The $132 million from the state and the MTA targeted for redevelopment of the Hicksville train station will provide a convenient, modern and gorgeous facility appropriate for the most diversified downtown anywhere on Long Island,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino says.

Plans for the former Sears property on Route 106/107, he says, include a mix of commercial stores and residential units that would continue the balance between homeowners and business that already supports a thriving community. A public hearing for the proposal was postponed until after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spot building, mostly from knockdowns, accounts for a majority of the new homes being built, says Frank Sparacino, real estate broker at Keller Williams Points North.

“Hicksville is continuing on a path it already laid out for itself,” Sparacino says. “There is something for everyone and it will only continue to improve.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos on the market in Hicksville.

SALE PRICES

Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 360 home sales with a median sale price of $515,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $325,000 and the high was $1,025,000. During that period a year earlier there were 374 home sales with a median sale price of $485,000. The price range was $268,000 to $1,137,500.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area square miles 6.8

ZIP code 11801

Population 42,649

Median age 43.0

Median household income $108,350

Median home value $510,000*

Monthly ticket $308

School district Oyster Bay, Bethpage, Hicksville.

SOURCES: 2010 Census; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 145 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,034,888

A good example of new construction on the higher end of the Hicksville market, this six-bedroom, 4½- bathroom Colonial is majestic in both appearance and size. The open layout includes the living room, a den, the kitchen and dining room. An office and bedroom are also on the main level. Enhancements include tray ceilings, a fireplace, and a finished basement. Most of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Taxes have not been assessed. Raj Jaggi and Rahul Jaggi, Realty Connect USA, 888-236-6319.

$689,000

With two living rooms and a finished basement, there’s no shortage of relaxation space in this three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Colonial that’s been on the market since March 3. On a 0.11-acre corner lot, the home comes with a two-story foyer, hardwood floors, a built-in speaker system throughout the home and a 1½-car garage. Taxes are $10,870. Craig Winters and Brian Athan, Keller Williams Points North, 516-865-1800.

$469,000

Close to South Broadway and on a .11-acre midblock lot, this three-bedroom, one-bath Cape has potential for a fourth bedroom, according to listing agent Hassan Mahmood. The gas boiler and hot-water heater are less than two years old. Taxes are $10,106. Hassan Mahmood, American Fine Homes and Estates, 516-934-0700.

RECENTLY SOLD

$930,000

Address Raymond Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 5

Built 1933

Lot size .16 acre

Taxes $16,379

+/- list price -$55,000

Days on market 189

$615,000

Address George Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1950

Lot size .20 acre

Taxes $9,213

+/- list price -$14,999

Days on market 92

$410,000

Address Miller Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1954

Lot size 50x95

Taxes $10,879

+/- list price -$8,888

Days on market 84

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 87

Price range $399,990 to $1,200,000

Tax range $5,775 to $15,770