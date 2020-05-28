Hicksville a diverse, thriving community poised for development
Rock music icon Billy Joel’s hometown is a diverse, thriving community dotted with restaurants and businesses, many popular with visitors. Known as Long Island’s “Little India,” Hicksville has a population that is more than a quarter Asian and almost a third foreign-born, and about 90% homes here are owner-occupied, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We have several food cuisines for which people come from far away to enjoy,” says Raj Jaggi of Realty Connect USA. The hamlet is home to Hindu and Sikh temples and the headquarters of the Indian Association of Long Island, Jaggi says. Add to the mix relatively low taxes and good schools, which make it a great place to buy.
The community is also poised for new development, with several projects at different stages. “The $132 million from the state and the MTA targeted for redevelopment of the Hicksville train station will provide a convenient, modern and gorgeous facility appropriate for the most diversified downtown anywhere on Long Island,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino says.
Plans for the former Sears property on Route 106/107, he says, include a mix of commercial stores and residential units that would continue the balance between homeowners and business that already supports a thriving community. A public hearing for the proposal was postponed until after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Spot building, mostly from knockdowns, accounts for a majority of the new homes being built, says Frank Sparacino, real estate broker at Keller Williams Points North.
“Hicksville is continuing on a path it already laid out for itself,” Sparacino says. “There is something for everyone and it will only continue to improve.”
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos on the market in Hicksville.
SALE PRICES
Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 360 home sales with a median sale price of $515,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $325,000 and the high was $1,025,000. During that period a year earlier there were 374 home sales with a median sale price of $485,000. The price range was $268,000 to $1,137,500.
OTHER STATS
Town Oyster Bay
Area square miles 6.8
ZIP code 11801
Population 42,649
Median age 43.0
Median household income $108,350
Median home value $510,000*
Monthly ticket $308
School district Oyster Bay, Bethpage, Hicksville.
SOURCES: 2010 Census; OneKey MLS; LIRR
*Based on 145 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,034,888
A good example of new construction on the higher end of the Hicksville market, this six-bedroom, 4½- bathroom Colonial is majestic in both appearance and size. The open layout includes the living room, a den, the kitchen and dining room. An office and bedroom are also on the main level. Enhancements include tray ceilings, a fireplace, and a finished basement. Most of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Taxes have not been assessed. Raj Jaggi and Rahul Jaggi, Realty Connect USA, 888-236-6319.
$689,000
With two living rooms and a finished basement, there’s no shortage of relaxation space in this three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Colonial that’s been on the market since March 3. On a 0.11-acre corner lot, the home comes with a two-story foyer, hardwood floors, a built-in speaker system throughout the home and a 1½-car garage. Taxes are $10,870. Craig Winters and Brian Athan, Keller Williams Points North, 516-865-1800.
$469,000
Close to South Broadway and on a .11-acre midblock lot, this three-bedroom, one-bath Cape has potential for a fourth bedroom, according to listing agent Hassan Mahmood. The gas boiler and hot-water heater are less than two years old. Taxes are $10,106. Hassan Mahmood, American Fine Homes and Estates, 516-934-0700.
RECENTLY SOLD
$930,000
Address Raymond Street
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms 5
Built 1933
Lot size .16 acre
Taxes $16,379
+/- list price -$55,000
Days on market 189
$615,000
Address George Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1950
Lot size .20 acre
Taxes $9,213
+/- list price -$14,999
Days on market 92
$410,000
Address Miller Road
Style Cape
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1954
Lot size 50x95
Taxes $10,879
+/- list price -$8,888
Days on market 84
On OneKey MLS
Number of listings 87
Price range $399,990 to $1,200,000
Tax range $5,775 to $15,770
Comments
