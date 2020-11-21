TODAY'S PAPER
Expanded ranch in Hicksville lists for $679,000

The house sits on a corner lot and

The house sits on a corner lot and has a two-car garage and recently updated roof and windows. Credit: Patti Budinich

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An expanded ranch-style home on a corner lot in Hicksville is listing for $679,000. The annual property taxes are $9,284.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bath house has hardwood floors, central air, a two-car garage and recently updated roof and windows.

"It’s great for entertaining, because it has a very nice yard. It has a gunite pool and a pond," says listing agent Donna Scala, of Laffey Real Estate, adding, "The downstairs is nice because it’s a walkout to the yard. It’s a family room now with a full bath, and you can walk out to the yard, which is really nice for entertaining purposes."

"What makes it special is the neighborhood: The neighbors are fantastic. We’ve lived in that house for over 30 years and it’s been a fantastic party house. said owner Joe Gomez, who is relocating to Florida, adding, "It was an excellent, excellent place to raise our children and be: just very safe, just perfect."

The .19 acre property is located in the northern section of Hicksville.

"You’re very close to the Broadway Mall," says Scala. "You have an Asian market called H Mart, which is very, very popular. And you’re very close to all the highways: the Northern State, the expressway; very close to the train. So, it’s an extremely convenient location."

