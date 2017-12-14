A Hicksville property recently sold for $1.126 million, which the broker says is the first home sale in the community to exceed $1 million.

The newly constructed five-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom home was built on two lots, which had previously held a much smaller home, says the listing agent, Raj Jaggi of Realty Connect USA. It had been listed earlier this year for $1.499 million, with a price cut to $1.299 million in June, according to public records. “We’ve never sold any house over $1 million in Hicksville,” says Jaggi, who says the buyers are from the community.

The home has luxurious finishes, including a kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, a pot filler on the five-burner gas range and a wet bar with a wine fridge. There is a basement with 9-foot ceilings and a separate entrance.

The median sale price in 2016 for Hicksville was $421,635, according to information compiled by real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel. Currently, only two other newly constructed homes in Hicksville are listed for more than $1 million, including a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on the market for just under $1.3 million and a five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom home asking $1.2 million.

In June, a new five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Hicksville sold for $855,000, the second highest sale price in recent years in Hicksville, according to Long Island Profiles, which publishes real estate data.