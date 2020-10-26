A four-bedroom high ranch with a mother-daughter apartment in Ridge is on the market for $379,000.

The three-bathroom house on Middle Country Road is set back from the thoroughfare, tucked away in greenery.

"They did a phenomenal job of putting the landscaping to draw away from the main road as much as possible," listing agent Nicholas Pappas of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate said.

With hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and a deck off the kitchen with stairs down to the backyard, the 2002 house has a lot to offer.

The home is set up with a one-bedroom apartment on the first floor — with its own kitchen, bathroom and entrance — but can be used as extra living space for a family, as a den and additional bedroom.

A living room, dining room and kitchen is on the main floor, along with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pantry for extra storage.

"It’s a nice spacious wide-line high ranch with vaulted ceilings … and it’s got that amazing opportunity for rental income," Pappas said.

Property taxes on the 0.36-acre lot in the Longwood Central School District are $11,173.