TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

For $379,000 in Ridge, high ranch with mother-daughter apartment

The home has a one-bedroom apartment on the

The home has a one-bedroom apartment on the first floor — with its own kitchen, bathroom and entrance. Credit: Brian Botticelli

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A four-bedroom high ranch with a mother-daughter apartment in Ridge is on the market for $379,000.

The three-bathroom house on Middle Country Road is set back from the thoroughfare, tucked away in greenery.

"They did a phenomenal job of putting the landscaping to draw away from the main road as much as possible," listing agent Nicholas Pappas of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate said.

With hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and a deck off the kitchen with stairs down to the backyard, the 2002 house has a lot to offer.

The home is set up with a one-bedroom apartment on the first floor — with its own kitchen, bathroom and entrance — but can be used as extra living space for a family, as a den and additional bedroom.

A living room, dining room and kitchen is on the main floor, along with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pantry for extra storage.

"It’s a nice spacious wide-line high ranch with vaulted ceilings … and it’s got that amazing opportunity for rental income," Pappas said.

Property taxes on the 0.36-acre lot in the Longwood Central School District are $11,173.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

The National Weather Service said on Monday temperatures Overcast today with light rain, high of 60, forecasters say
Town board OKs new code for Port Washington waterfront district
After dropping by half in the spring, traffic Traffic on Long Island back near pre-pandemic levels
Seneca Bowen, of the Shinnecock Indian Nation in More than 55,000 across LI vote in first two days of early polling
Commuters prepare to board a train toward Penn LIRR warns of cancellations, delays during morning rush
Trump supporters gather for a rally at Eisenhower As election approaches, Trump supporters rally in Eisenhower Park, Woodmere
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search