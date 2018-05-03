Greenport has the potential to be Long Island’s hipster haven, according to the researcher behind a study that crowned Vancouver, Washington, the most hipster city in America.

Movehub.com, a website that helps connect people with international shipping companies, recently calculated its U.S. Hipster Index from among the 150 most populous American cities. The company also did a global ranking and crowned Brighton and Hove in England as the most hipster city in the world. It beat out Portland, Oregon, which came in at the number two spot. Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Miami, Florida, Orlando, Florida, and Spokane, Washington, were the other U.S. cities in the global top 10.

The study created a “hipster index score” by factoring in the number of microbreweries, thrift stores, vegan restaurants and tattoo parlors per 100,000 city residents, as well as rent inflation over the last year. Researchers considered hipsters to be “a subculture of 20- to 30-somethings who position themselves as non-mainstream pioneers.”

While no Long Island towns were considered — the only New York city to make it to the top 10 was Rochester — Sophia Patsikas, lead researcher at Movehub.com, responded to a query from Newsday and determined that the North Fork’s Greenport was the closest the Island has to a hipster city.

“Our study shows that hipsters prefer relatively small, undiscovered towns that they can easily transform into small hubs of hipster heaven, putting their own stamp on them with independent coffee shops, record stores and cool vintage boutiques,” Patsikas said. “Located far enough from New York to avoid the established hip neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn, and smaller than Montauk, which has around a thousand more people, Greenport is in the hipster sweet spot of having a small population and lots of potential for developing its own identity. The Greenport Farmers’ Market has enough fresh produce to satisfy even the hungriest vegans, and Mitchell Park’s totally unique camera obscura brings the perfect level of nerdy uniqueness — exactly the sort of quirky vibe that hipsters look for.”