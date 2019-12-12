Albertson group plans to beautify historic hamlet
In 1850 when a roadway was planned through Isaac Underhill Willets’ farmland in Albertson, Willets famously remarked, “Long Island has more roads now than it will ever need,” according to the 1999 Newsday publication Hometown Long Island. I.U. Willets Road, as it’s known now, was named in his honor. As of 2017, there were 11,609.7 miles of roadway on Long Island, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Albertson is bound on the north by Northern State Parkway, on the west by Searingtown (which shares a ZIP code with Albertson), on the east by Roslyn Heights and on the south by Williston Park. Willis Avenue could be considered Albertson’s main street, says Edward Scott, Albertson Square Civic Association president. “Our highest priority is to beautify Albertson,” says Scott. With the association’s sponsorships and dues, the organization will be planting flowers and putting up hanging baskets so “it will look like Main Street America,” says Scott. “We want people to come by and see these beautiful flowers and be encouraged to shop.”
The homes in Albertson are mostly Capes, with very few ranches, according to William Clark from Coach Realtors. “Capes are easily blown out to Colonials, so conversions are very popular in this area,” says Clark.
Clark Botanic Garden is a 12-acre botanical garden, created in 1969 and owned by the Town of North Hempstead. It is considered a jewel in the community but sustained heavy damage during superstorm Sandy, says Peter Zuckerman, Town of North Hempstead councilman. “We have installed a tremendous new greenhouse, made many improvements to the garden’s walk paths. We hold concerts, weddings, and events at the park year-round, and continue to add to the beauty that the garden has to offer,” says Zuckerman.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
Although there are condo communities in Albertson, there are currently no condos on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, there were 54 home sales with a median sale price of $705,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $449,000 and the high was $1,500,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 63 home sales with a median sale price of $689,000. The price range was $415,000 to $1,395,000.
OTHER STATS
Town North Hempstead
Area .70 square miles
ZIP code 11507
Population 5,182
Median age 45.9
Median household income $113,889
Median home value $720,000
LIRR to NYC 44 to 51 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $308
School district Herricks, Mineola, and E. Williston
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,299,999
This 3,775-square-foot contemporary home is on an 87-by-130-foot lot and has five bedrooms and 3½-bathrooms. Amenities include a fireplace, three-zone central air conditioning and a finished basement with a half-bath, a bar and a cedar closet. Taxes are $26,340. Raida Obeidat, Homes by Mara, 516-364-2500.
$725,000
With hardwood floors throughout the main level, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape features a large eat-in kitchen, a stone fireplace and arched openings between rooms. It features several updates and has a finished basement. Taxes are $13,079.41. William Clark, Coach Realtors, 516-662-2373.
$459,000
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch comes with an updated granite kitchen and stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, a finished basement, a new heating system, and a detached one-car garage. Taxes are $11,185. Maryann Milovcic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 347-724-2873.
RECENTLY SOLD
$590,000
Address Dewey Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1931
Lot size 50x100
Taxes $10,790
Reduced $49,000
Days on the market 73
$833,500
Address Hilldale Road
Style Split-level
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1955
Lot size ,25 acre
Taxes $23,624
Reduced $4,500
Days on the market 74 days
$858,000
Address Fish Avenue
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1963
Lot size 50x100
Taxes $9,073
Reduced $144,000
Days on the market 147
Number of houses 19
Price range $4,459,000 to $1,450,000
Tax range $11,185 to $26,340
