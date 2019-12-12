Albertson group plans to beautify historic hamlet

THE SCOOP

In 1850 when a roadway was planned through Isaac Underhill Willets’ farmland in Albertson, Willets famously remarked, “Long Island has more roads now than it will ever need,” according to the 1999 Newsday publication Hometown Long Island. I.U. Willets Road, as it’s known now, was named in his honor. As of 2017, there were 11,609.7 miles of roadway on Long Island, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Albertson is bound on the north by Northern State Parkway, on the west by Searingtown (which shares a ZIP code with Albertson), on the east by Roslyn Heights and on the south by Williston Park. Willis Avenue could be considered Albertson’s main street, says Edward Scott, Albertson Square Civic Association president. “Our highest priority is to beautify Albertson,” says Scott. With the association’s sponsorships and dues, the organization will be planting flowers and putting up hanging baskets so “it will look like Main Street America,” says Scott. “We want people to come by and see these beautiful flowers and be encouraged to shop.”

The homes in Albertson are mostly Capes, with very few ranches, according to William Clark from Coach Realtors. “Capes are easily blown out to Colonials, so conversions are very popular in this area,” says Clark.

Clark Botanic Garden is a 12-acre botanical garden, created in 1969 and owned by the Town of North Hempstead. It is considered a jewel in the community but sustained heavy damage during superstorm Sandy, says Peter Zuckerman, Town of North Hempstead councilman. “We have installed a tremendous new greenhouse, made many improvements to the garden’s walk paths. We hold concerts, weddings, and events at the park year-round, and continue to add to the beauty that the garden has to offer,” says Zuckerman.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

Although there are condo communities in Albertson, there are currently no condos on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, there were 54 home sales with a median sale price of $705,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $449,000 and the high was $1,500,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 63 home sales with a median sale price of $689,000. The price range was $415,000 to $1,395,000.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area .70 square miles

ZIP code 11507

Population 5,182

Median age 45.9

Median household income $113,889

Median home value $720,000

LIRR to NYC 44 to 51 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district Herricks, Mineola, and E. Williston

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 38 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,299,999

This 3,775-square-foot contemporary home is on an 87-by-130-foot lot and has five bedrooms and 3½-bathrooms. Amenities include a fireplace, three-zone central air conditioning and a finished basement with a half-bath, a bar and a cedar closet. Taxes are $26,340. Raida Obeidat, Homes by Mara, 516-364-2500.

$725,000

With hardwood floors throughout the main level, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape features a large eat-in kitchen, a stone fireplace and arched openings between rooms. It features several updates and has a finished basement. Taxes are $13,079.41. William Clark, Coach Realtors, 516-662-2373.

$459,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch comes with an updated granite kitchen and stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, a finished basement, a new heating system, and a detached one-car garage. Taxes are $11,185. Maryann Milovcic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 347-724-2873.

RECENTLY SOLD

$590,000

Address Dewey Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1931

Lot size 50x100

Taxes $10,790

Reduced $49,000

Days on the market 73

$833,500

Address Hilldale Road

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1955

Lot size ,25 acre

Taxes $23,624

Reduced $4,500

Days on the market 74 days

$858,000

Address Fish Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1963

Lot size 50x100

Taxes $9,073

Reduced $144,000

Days on the market 147

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of houses 19

Price range $4,459,000 to $1,450,000

Tax range $11,185 to $26,340