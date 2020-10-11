In Center Moriches, historic 1890s home lists for $8.95M
An historic former home of an American captain has come on the market in Center Moriches.
The 10-bedroom, 8-bath home, built by Capt. Joseph Hastings in the 1890s, is listed for $8.95 million. Center Moriches is on the South Shore of Long Island.
"It’s a spectacularly unique property," says Darlene Manzella, listing agent with Brown Harris Stevens Westhampton. "It’s 6.3 acres with 415 feet of new bulkhead. A western exposure. The sunsets are amazing."
The current owners bought the property in 2004, and restored the house "top to bottom," Manzella says. They no longer need such a large a house.
The main house — behind its own gate and with a 1,000-foot driveway -- is a 6,000-square-foot, three-level Victorian Italianate, with eight bedrooms, each with water views, five bathrooms, and five fireplaces. The property is on Senix Creek, off Moriches Bay.
There is a large chef's kitchen, library, formal dining room, and a second-story mahogany sun deck, also with water views.
A separate 2,300-square-foot guestouse (carriage house) has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and its own kitchen and living room.
A cabana overlooks the 30-by-50-foot saltwater gunite pool.
"It’s a great house for anyone who wants privacy," says Manzella, noting the high hedges. "This acreage and waterfront? You can’t get that in too many places."