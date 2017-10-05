A steamship captain previously owned a circa-1850 seven-bedroom, three-bath Center Moriches listed for $399,000, its listing agent says.
The residence is divided into four, two, and one-bedroom sections with separate entrances. Hardwood floors and two fireplaces are original to the home, says listing agent Janice Kryl of Long Island Homes and Horse Properties. Each section has a living room, kitchen and full bath.
The 0.7-acre parcel includes a one-car garage/workshop, a shed and an outhouse that was repurposed for storage.
Approvals from the Historic District Advisory Committee are required before improvements are made to the home, says Brookhaven Town Communications Director Jack Krieger says.
