A 46-acre Glen Cove island built by the son of J.P. Morgan Jr. and featured in the 1995 remake of the movie “Sabrina” is on the market for only the third time in its history for $125 million.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” says listing agent Bonnie Devendorf of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who declined to comment further on the property.

There are six houses on what is being called Salutation Island, including a 27,000-square-foot manor house built by Junius Spencer Morgan in 1929, across from an island where his father lived. The twin islands are believed to be F. Scott Fitzgerald’s inspiration for West Egg and East Egg in “The Great Gatsby,” according to the 2007 book “The Last Tycoons: The Secret History of Lazard Freres & Co.” by William D. Cohan.

The island’s current owner, Margaret “Margo” Walker, bought the homes over time. She purchased the final house in 2000 and rented them out.

The island also holds an eight-stall stable, paddocks and groomsman’s cottage. There are more than 10 adjacent acres with underwater rights, such as fishing, clamming and boating, as well as a 28-acre pond that flows into the Long Island Sound. A 250-foot dock can accommodates yachts and seaplanes, and two helicopters, according to the listing.

Paramount Pictures filmed the 1995 remake, starring Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond, of the 1954 movie “Sabrina” at the island. Paramount rebuilt the property’s sea wall, according to a report in 25A Magazine.