A historic home in Greenport that dates back to 1688 is available to rent for $35,000 from Aug. 1 to Labor Day.

The 3,300-square-foot home was recently renovated with a 1,000-square foot two-story addition which includes an, open kitchen/family room, refinished hardwood floors, a second floor master bedroom suite and heated swimming pool.

Known as the Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse, the house is the oldest in Greenport, says owner Susan Pinkwater.

The home was built by Col. John Youngs, the son of the Rev. John Youngs, who was one of the people who established the settlement of Southold in 1640, notes Pinkwater, adding that John Youngs became one of the colony’s most prominent figures of the 17th century.

“The oak beams were 18 inches thick and hewn by hand,” says Pinkwater. “The original house was twice as large, but was cut in half where the chimney stands in the current house.”

Occupied by three or four generations of Youngs, the home was purchased by the Coyle family who owned it for two generations.

“We are only the third family to own this home,” notes Pinkwater, who bought the house in 2015. “We often feel we are taking care of it for the next century or so.”

The rental, which runs from Aug. 1 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, includes utilities and use of the home’s vegetable garden.

The listing agent is Nora Conant of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.