A three-bedroom, two-bath Huntington Colonial built for Abel Conklin, one of the town’s earliest settlers, is listed for $649,000.

A frequent stop on area historic tours, the side-hall-style house is native to the region and features an inside stair aligned with the front door.

The home’s outdoor shutters, wide plank floors, window moldings and fireplace mantel are all original, and the upstairs bedroom doors date back to about 1743. It is said that they were formerly installed in one of Conklin’s other homes, and Conklin had them brought to this home when it was constructed for his daughter, Minnie, in about 1802.

“Thomas Jefferson was president when this was built,” says Joanne Cohen, listing agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, “yet it’s impeccably kept up and manages to combine the old world with modern amenities.”

On the first floor, there’s a living room, full bathroom, and den and a renovated eat-in kitchen that features granite countertops. The second floor has two bedrooms and an additional bathroom with a claw-foot tub.

The home sits on a third of an acre that blooms with perennial gardens and also features a koi pond.