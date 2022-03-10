Historic mansion in Long Beach asks $6.9 million

A 7,800-square-foot historic mansion on more than two acres near the ocean in Long Beach is on the market for $6.9 million — a record for a listing in the barrier beach city, according to listing agent Joyce Coletti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built in 1936, the Georgian-style home on West Beech Street is a few blocks from the beach and boasts ocean views from many of its rooms and sun deck. The house, with nine bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, is brick with white marble trim and a Spanish red-tile roof.

The home features a grand staircase in the foyer with a Tiffany-style stained glass window at the top of the landing, parquet floors, high ceilings, crown moldings, an oversized dining room with built-in bar, and a primary suite with a sun deck and marble bathroom with steam room. The kitchen has high-end appliances, a fireplace and a breakfast nook with a banquette surrounded by stucco walls with a marbleized veneer.

On the home’s third floor, there’s a legal accessory apartment with three bedrooms, two baths, living room and kitchen.

Owner Eddie Chernoff says the sunroom has been one of his favorite spots. "I have a Peloton in there staring at the Long Beach boardwalk and the ocean and ships passing by," he says.

After he bought the house 31 years ago, Chernoff redid all the floors, bathrooms, both kitchens, roof tiles and gutters, and relandscaped the 2.3-acre property, to which he added a heated pool and hot tub. He replaced 50 of the home's 70 windows recently, he says.

In 1995, the Long Beach Historical & Preservation Society named the home a historic building and gave it its Restoration of the Year Award. The home is one of several Georgian and Tudor homes built during the city's "stockbroker period" in the 1930s, according to the group.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Growing up in nearby Point Lookout, Chernoff says he would stop with his family to admire the house, and, as a teen frequently ogled it during his jogs on the boardwalk. When he saw the For Sale sign, he made an offer on the spot.

Over the years, the house has been the scene of weddings and other grand celebrations, and a hub for Chernoff’s extended family and friends.

A few weeks ago, Chernoff, who works in the wholesale eyewear industry, decided it was time to scale down and put the house on the market. "This is a house that was meant to be lived in and played in and celebrated in," he says. "And I feel like I’m almost doing it a disservice, that it’s not being used like it once was," adding that he travels much of the time for business.

The home, in the Long Beach City School District, has annual property taxes of $25,000.