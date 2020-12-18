The historic Nathan P. Howell house at 238 Main St. in Sag Harbor Village sold last month for $9.5 million, after four years on the market and several price drops. At 10,000 square feet of living space on four levels with seven bedrooms, 8½ bathrooms, it’s the largest house on Captain’s Row, named for the whaling ship captains who lived there.

The seller, art gallery owner Richard Demato, who has since moved out of state, bought the house in 2014 for $9.75 million. He renovated the Greek Revival-style home and put it back on the market in 2017 for $18.75 million. Susan Breitenbach and Cutter Koster of the Corcoran Group in Bridgehampton took over the listing a year ago at $11 million.

The home was built in 1833 by Howell, who was from a wealthy whaling family, and has been expanded and remodeled over the years to include arched entries and light-filled parlors with 10½-foot ceilings. It has original details like double-hung sash windows, shutters, acanthus leaves and moldings, antique wide-plank floors and nine fireplaces.

"The house has an incredible lower level with everything from a sink where you can wash your dog to a wine cellar and a beautiful office," Breitenbach said. "In Sag Harbor Village, it’s hard to get anywhere near this, plus it has a main floor, second floor and an attic and even a roof deck, which looks over Sag Harbor. The seller kept all the charm of an old house and updated it so it has the best of both."

The property is just over an acre at 1.10, with private, landscaped gardens and grounds, a gunite pool and gated entrance. The landmark home also has an epicurean kitchen, two staircases and an elevator, as well as a detached climate-controlled garage with separate guesthouse, which has a full bath and kitchenette.

Annual taxes are $62,000.