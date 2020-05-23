TODAY'S PAPER
Colonial-style home in Holbrook on the market for $419,000

The home comes with an updated kitchen and

The home comes with an updated kitchen and a former garage that was turned into a bonus area.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Colonial-style home in Holbrook is on the market for $419,000, with annual property taxes at $10,379.

“It’s a very desirable location for people looking to be in the Sachem area, the Sachem school district," says listing agent Michael McLean of Signature Premier Properties, who calls it a "circle property,” with an entrance into the neighborhood and an exit.

The neighborhood is home to many people whose children grew up and came back and bought here because they love the location so much, McLean says.

The area is also well-connected because “it’s so close to the Long Island Rail Road and the LIE," McLean says. "It’s just really conveniently located and it’s desirable because (of) its low taxes and its proximity to shopping.”

The home has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, an updated kitchen and a former garage that was turned into a bonus area that includes a bedroom, living room and bathroom that could be ideal for a mom’s room.  

The .25-acre property has a fenced-in yard and parking spaces for three cars.

This particular property is one that stands out because it’s got great bones to it, notes McLean, adding that it is structurally sound

