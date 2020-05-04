A well-maintained high ranch on a cul-de-sac in Holbrook is on the market for $439,000. The property on a 0.32-acre lot features three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms, and a large family room on the ground level.

“People love the Sachem schools (in the area) and they also love the cul-de-sac where their kids can be playing in the street and they're not worried about the traffic because it's in that private circle,” says Lisa Albinowski, the listing agent, of Coldwell Banker Residential. A fully fenced spacious yard and an above-ground pool help make the home a suitable place to entertain.

Albinowski also emphasizes the home’s curb appeal. “It’s in hiding and it makes you want to come inside. It's very inviting.”

Inside, the house has been renovated within the past five years. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The roof is just a few years old. “That’s always a big plus,” says Albinowski. The house also features central air and heat. Hardwood floors sprawl on the upper level.

The owners want to sell it because they are approaching retirement and want to live in a one-level house. Taxes are relatively low, at $8,989 annually.