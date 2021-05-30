Holbrook ranch-style home on the market for $399,990

A ranch-style home is on the market in Holbrook for $399,990.

Built in 1987, the two-bedroom, two-bath home has central air conditioning, an open floor plan, a spacious eat-in kitchen, finished basement, attached one-car garage and newer windows and roof.

"It is affordable," says listing agent Ray Matthews of H&G Realty New York. "It’s a blank slate where a first-time homebuyer, millennial couple could begin in the award-winning Sachem school district."

The 0.2-acre property, which has a fenced-in private yard and four-zone sprinkler system, is close to all transportation, says Matthews.

"It’s very close to the Ronkonkoma train station, Long Island Expressway, MacArthur Airport, Sunrise Highway," says Matthews. "It’s centrally located."

The annual property taxes are $10,079.