Straddling the Long Island Expressway in the middle of Long Island is an affordable, centrally located community. Holtsville is also family-friendly and you could buy something decent there for as low as $300,000, says Jodie Orlando, associate real estate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“Plus, it’s very accessible to the LIE, Sunrise Highway and the Long Island Rail Road — makes for an easy commute for a lot of people.” There are no new large developments going up in Holtsville, says Orlando, but spot builders have some homes under construction.

The hamlet, which was called Waverly until 1860, is home to the Town of Brookhaven Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve, which is temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The 80-acre facility has, among other amenities, a swimming pool complex, an exercise trail, an animal preserve, greenhouses and a picnic area. It’s also where the groundhog Holtsville Hal predicts how soon spring will come around every Feb. 2. An IRS processing center on 67 acres opened in 1972.

A new indoor/outdoor driving range and eatery at the northwest corner of the LIE service road and Morris Avenue was under construction until the COVID-19 work stoppage. Designed for an entertainment experience, friends will be able to head to Topgolf for dinner and reserve a “booth” to enjoy refreshments and drive golf balls, according to Kevin LaValle, Town of Brookhaven councilman. “Long Island has a large golf community. I think this will be a big hit.” The facility had targeted a November opening before work stopped.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 3 condos on the market ranging in price from $229,990 to $385,000.

SALE PRICES

Between April 1, 2019, and April 6, 2020, there were 121 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $155,000 and the high was $690,000. During that period a year earlier there were 94 home sales with a median sale price of $370,000. The price range was $219,900 to $690,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven, Islip

Area square miles Brookhaven 6.1, Islip 0.8

ZIP code 11742

Population 19,365

Median age 43.9

Median household income $101,853

Median home value $360,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405 from Ronkonkoma

School district Sachem

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 11 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$899,900

Grand is the theme for this five-bedroom, 5½-bath Contemporary home. With 9,400 square feet of living space, 3,000 of which is the finished basement, this 1997 home has a grand foyer with a custom spiral staircase, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a formal living room, a full bar and an-inground pool. Taxes are $20,757. David Oakley, Realty Connect USA, 631-338-7233.

$529,990

Within the Summerfield gated community, this three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial offers a formal dining room, a formal living room and a family room with a vaulted ceiling and skylights. The finished basement is home to a media room, a playroom, a full bath and storage space. The home has central air conditioning and solar panels. With ownership comes access to a clubhouse, a pool, sports facilities and day care. Monthly HOA fees are $230. Taxes are $13,204. Jodie Orlando, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-680-8432.

$339,000

Situated on a flat .60-acre lot this three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch has an eat-in kitchen and a partially finished basement with an outside entrance, Part of the property currently has grapevines and fruit trees planted. Taxes are $8,519. Cyndi McKenna, EXP Realty, 631-278-6987.

RECENTLY SOLD

$574,000

Address Marigold Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2002

Lot size .17 acre

Taxes $12,550

+/- list price -$500

Days on the market 97

$404,000

Address Pine Street

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1988

Lot size .22 acre

Taxes $8,633

+/- list price +$5,000

Days on the market 74

$334,000

Address N. Expressway Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1970

Lot size .21 acre

Taxes $7,264

+/- list price -$4,100

Days on the market 90

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 29

Price range $120,000 to $899,900

Tax range $2,400 to $20,757