6 simple ways to love your home in the New Year

Instead of feeling blue after the holidays, consider this your opportunity for a clean slate. Tackle one (or a few) of these small ways to declutter and restyle your home for a brighter, happier and cleaner new year.

Adorn a bare mantel

Resist the urge to shop to fill that empty ledge. Instead, strategically use a few objects you already have.

Follow the "rule of three." Pull together any three objects of different shapes and sizes (such as a tall tchotchke, a short dish and a sculptural vase) and arrange them with some breathing room around them.

Group by color. Gather items in one hue — like a bunch of blue vases, bowls and books — for a monochromatic display.

Embrace the bin

Containers are key to organizing just about every space. Here are expert picks for clutter hot spots:

In your home's entryway, store footwear in a big, handled basket that can get tucked into a closet when company comes. Choose a decorative one, since it will be out most of the time.

Organize clothes closets. Select a bin with rigid sides and an open weave so small items like scarves, clutches and belts can breathe.

Store craft supplies in small clear bins with lids so you can stack them on a shelf and still see what's inside.

Conceal toys. In the living room, opt for structured fabric bins that match your décor.

Sort your junk drawer with shallow, squared-off bins that help make use of every inch of space.

Make room for resolutions

If you want to exercise more, push the guest bed against the wall and lay out a yoga mat or weights. If you're hoping to start scrapbooking, keep a desk clear and have materials at the ready. If you want to spend quality time with your kids, leave the coffee table or countertop empty to make doing things together easier.

Spruce up your bedroom

While you were cleaning the house for company over the holidays, your bedroom probably got neglected. Take time to refresh this space for a better night's rest.

After stripping the bed, vacuum the mattress with the upholstery and crevice attachments. Then sprinkle a box of baking soda all over the mattress surface; let it sit for an hour or two, then vacuum it up.

Wash your pillows in the machine two at a time, using warm water. Run an extra spin cycle to remove as much moisture as you can. Put the pillows in the dryer on low heat with a few dryer balls, and tumble until very dry.

Vacuum under the bed and along any upholstered pieces (like a headboard). Use a damp cloth to wipe the baseboards, bed frame and bedside tables.

Create calm with lighting

Dimmers are a great way to wind down at night. If you're not up for DIY rewiring, connect lamps to plug-in dimmers or fit them with lower-wattage bulbs.

Score some privacy

Window film offers privacy without sacrificing natural light, and can also make a room feel decluttered and refreshed because you don't need curtains or blinds. Great spots to add coverage: on a glass-paneled front door, in a bathroom window, on the interior of a French door or inside glass kitchen cabinets. Basic window film costs about $20 a roll at hardware stores.