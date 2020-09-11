Interior design trends to try

In search of fresh decor ideas? Bring on bold colors, beautiful patterns and luxe textures with the latest trends in furniture, fabric and more. Whether you're thinking about a minor refresh or a total renovation, you'll find inspiration for your interior design update.

1. Velvet

Velvet adds a cozy, high-end look to upholstered furniture and home accents, and it's not going away anytime soon. If you're worried that velvet is too formal or impractical to clean, don't fret! Today's velvet offerings have a high-quality look with modern performance qualities.

Elevate your space with a statement sofa upholstered in jewel-tone velvet, or try trendy throw pillows to quickly add an elegant touch.

2. Caned furniture

Caning is having a moment (again). This decorative technique has been around for centuries, with various surges in popularity throughout history. As with many trends, the timeless weave has circled back around with an updated look for the 21st century.

Use caned furniture and accents to add textural interest within a neutral color palette. Pair the weave with other natural materials, such as wool, raw wood and linen to create a fresh, organic look. For a modern twist, look for pieces that feature sleek lines or bold accent colors.

3. Statement headboards

When it comes to bedroom decor trends, statement headboards take center stage. A thoughtfully designed headboard — featuring unique materials, unusual textures or an interesting shape — can serve as a stylish focal point for your private retreat.

Choose a style that ties in with other elements in the room, such as the pattern on the curtains or the finish on your nightstand. If you're ready to take a risk, adding a statement headboard is an easy way to try out a bold design before committing to a whole-room makeover.

4. Colorful botanicals

As interest in indoor gardening and decorative houseplants continues to grow, homeowners are leaning even further into nature with colors and prints inspired by the outdoors.

Botanical prints on artwork, wallcoverings, fabric and decor can help liven up your space, whatever your design aesthetic may be. Start small with throw pillows or a vase with a nature-inspired pattern, or go big with a whimsical floral rug or walls wrapped in leafy wallpaper.

5. Daybeds

If daybeds bring to mind visions of trundle beds or childhood sleepovers, think again. No longer just for kids' rooms, the daybed is all grown up. Sophisticated versions of this versatile furnishing are now showing up in living rooms, bedrooms and even outdoor living areas.

With elements like caning, spindles, tufted designs and luxurious upholstery, daybeds now come in a variety of higher-end looks. And if storage is a concern, many options on the market include cubbies and drawers, making them smart (and stylish) additions to small spaces.

6. Textured wallcoverings

Textured wallpaper is a subtle way to add depth and interest to a room. The material wraps a room in an extra layer of coziness — perfect for bedrooms, living areas and small spaces like powder rooms.

Available in peel-and-stick varieties and traditional paste-and-paper coverings, these wallpapers come in a variety of textural designs, including linen, grass cloth, embossed patterns and even faux wood. Depending on the style, a wallcovering with texture can enhance your space with a glamorous aesthetic or a subtle, earthy look. For an unexpected feature, consider applying textured wallpaper on the ceiling to draw eyes upward.

7. Stylish sconces

Lighting serves a clear purpose in your home, but it can be both functional and artful. In addition to providing practical task lighting, a stylish sconce can act as a piece of "jewelry" for the home. Now available in a wider variety of sculptural shapes and eye-catching finishes, wall sconces are prettier than ever. Plus, you no longer need an electrician for hardwiring help: many plug-in sconces offer easy DIY installation.

Especially in small spaces and transition areas like hallways, wall sconces are a popular lighting choice because they don't take up floor or surface space. With the range of elegant shapes and diverse use of materials and finishes available, you can easily find a sophisticated sconce that fits your unique style.