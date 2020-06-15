Sea Cliff home near 'Endless Love' set lists for $819,000

A three-bedroom, two bath home on prestigious Glenlawn Avenue in Sea Cliff is not only near Tappan Beach and lots of local parks, but happens to be next door to where the Brooke Shields 1981 movie, “Endless Love” was shot. It’s for sale for $819,000, among the lowest priced homes in Sea Cliff.

The 1,654-square-foot home on Glenlawn Avenue, built in 1960, is not as big as the large Victorians that dot Glenlawn Avenue, and the rest of Sea Cliff, but boasts plenty of natural sunlight, thanks to skylights, and two corners with floor-to-ceiling windows -- one in the kitchen nook and the other in the dining room.

The home has new gas and hot-water heaters, and four Fujitsu ductless air conditioning and heating units, allowing for zoned heating throughout the home. There are hardwood floors in the living areas, and a wood-burning fireplace.

“It’s perfect for a starter house or downsizing house,” says listing agent Dawn Costello of Branch Real Estate Group in Sea Cliff.

Taxes were listed as $12,097 in 2019. The home is in the highly rated North Shore School District.

Among its many parades, and other community events, Sea Cliff hosts an annual welcome reception for new neighbors.

“That’s Sea Cliff for you,” says Costello. “Victorian charm, and the neighborhood is nice and super friendly.”