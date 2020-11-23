TODAY'S PAPER
Hampton Bays home on Shinnecock Bay lists for $999,000

The house is actually an old barn from

The house is actually an old barn from the 1920s that was renovated and moved to this spot. Credit: Coldwell Banker Trading Places

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A home on Shinnecock Bay in Hampton Bays is listing for $999,000. The annual property taxes are $9,169.

The home is actually an old barn from the 1920s that was renovated and moved to this spot, says Rosie Reiss of Coldwell Banker Trading Places, who is listing the home with Paul Reiss.

"It’s a very large barn — upstairs and downstairs, about 2,300-square feet," says Reiss, noting that the barn was part of a family compound that was just a few hundred feet away.

The right of way to the water is through a gate that leads to a dock out to Shinnecock Bay.

The four-bedroom, three-bath has a 200-square-foot deck in the front, a family room with a wood-burning stove and full basement that was added to the foundation before the barn was relocated.

The 0.97-acre property, which is in the Hampton Bays Public Schools District, includes a swimming pool and outdoor shower.

"The property is beautiful," says Reiss, adding, "This is one of the choice locations in Hampton Bays: You’ve got a right of way to Shinnecock Bay, and you’re two minutes from town. But you’re two minutes from going over the Ponquogue Bridge to the ocean."

