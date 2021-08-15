5 alternatives to painted walls

Renting an apartment or house might be cost effective, but living in a temporary space can cramp anyone's interior design game. Chances are, you can't drill big holes into the walls, carpet the bedroom or replace the kitchen backsplash.

Perhaps the most disappointing consequence of living in a rental is not being able to paint your space with the interior paint colors of your dreams. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style.

Here are five easy alternatives to painting walls.

Temporary paint

If you like the look of a freshly painted wall, then adhesive wall coverings that creates the illusion of a painted room could be a good choice. TemPaint offers removable peel-and-stick paint in bright hues. Simply stick them onto your walls and you'll have a seemingly painted room — minus the odors or extensive dry time. And when you decide to move — or are ready for a new color — just peel off your "paint."

Removable wallpaper

Want to spice up your space with some prints? Perhaps removable wallpaper is more your speed. Similar to temporary paint, most removable wallpaper brands have an easy-to-use, peel-and-stick application and come in a variety of fun patterns. Check out Chasing Paper, Tempaper and Hygge & West.

Fabric

Maybe you're not too concerned with adding a fun color or pattern to your walls, but want to give your room some more texture. If you're up for a DIY project, pick up a few rolls of fabric.

You can stretch fabric along a wall and secure it along the perimeter with tiny nails or pushpins that will barely leave a mark. Alternatively, you can cover foam boards that are just as tall as your room and attach those to your walls. Either way, you'll wind up with a cool wall covering for a steal.

A gallery wall

Put your favorite Kodak moments on display by adorning your walls with photo frames of all shapes and sizes. Not only will this give your home a personal touch, but you can also attach each frame with removable adhesive strips.

If you don't want to dive headfirst into a DIY project, companies like Framebridge and Desenio will do the legwork for you and lay out a photogenic gallery wall; all you have to do is hang it up.

A tapestry

Some framed artwork pieces might be too heavy for adhesive strips and need to be professionally mounted to a wall. That's where tapestries come in. These wonderfully woven pieces are surprisingly lightweight, and many styles can be easily hung from a hook with a removable adhesive backing. They'll act as a perfect conversation starter too.

Search for one-of-a-kind tapestries on Etsy and Anthropologie, and find affordable options at Urban Outfitters.