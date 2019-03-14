TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Home prices jump in Suffolk, stay flat in Nassau, report says

In both counties, declining sales and growing inventory are giving buyers a bit more leverage in negotiations.

It would take a little over six months

It would take a little over six months to sell all the listed homes, at the current pace of sales.  Photo Credit: iStock

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

Home prices jumped in Suffolk County and held steady Nassau County last month, as bargain-seeking buyers looked for more affordable properties.

The median home price in Suffolk rose to $380,000 in February, up 7 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. Nassau’s median home price was $505,000, unchanged from the same period in 2018, the listing service reported.

In both counties, declining sales and growing inventory gave buyers a bit more leverage in negotiations.

The number of closed home sales fell year-over-year by almost 3 percent in Suffolk and 2.4 percent in Nassau, listing service figures show. At the same time, the number of homes listed for sale increased by 1.5 percent in Suffolk and nearly 13 percent in Nassau, compared with a year earlier.

In both counties, it would take a little over six months to sell all the listed homes, at the current pace of sales. Over the previous two years, inventory had often dipped as low as a three- to four-month supply of homes. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply.

Looking at the number of sale contracts signed last month, buyers seem to be continuing to flock to Suffolk County. The number of pending sales increased year-over-year by 12.3 percent in Suffolk, while the number of pending sales in Nassau held steady from a year earlier, the listing service reported.

Headshot

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Four teenage pedestrians were struck by a car Town votes to extend school speed zone
Firefighters at the blaze on Adams Road in Residents evacuated in 'severe' condo fire, chief says
The Meta: Gaming and eSports is opening in New gaming and eSports center opens on LI
The 4,271-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Colonial in East Patchogue LI house facing golf course lists for $935,000
Former NYPD officer Kenneth Riggio, 59, right, and Cops: Ex-NYPD officer, wife sold drugs from LI home
Deontrae Green of Islandia, who is charged in Man pleads not guilty to new IHOP shooting charge