Home prices jumped in Suffolk County and held steady Nassau County last month, as bargain-seeking buyers looked for more affordable properties.

The median home price in Suffolk rose to $380,000 in February, up 7 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. Nassau’s median home price was $505,000, unchanged from the same period in 2018, the listing service reported.

In both counties, declining sales and growing inventory gave buyers a bit more leverage in negotiations.

The number of closed home sales fell year-over-year by almost 3 percent in Suffolk and 2.4 percent in Nassau, listing service figures show. At the same time, the number of homes listed for sale increased by 1.5 percent in Suffolk and nearly 13 percent in Nassau, compared with a year earlier.

In both counties, it would take a little over six months to sell all the listed homes, at the current pace of sales. Over the previous two years, inventory had often dipped as low as a three- to four-month supply of homes. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply.

Looking at the number of sale contracts signed last month, buyers seem to be continuing to flock to Suffolk County. The number of pending sales increased year-over-year by 12.3 percent in Suffolk, while the number of pending sales in Nassau held steady from a year earlier, the listing service reported.