The Hampton Bays home of Anthony Scotto, who along with family members owns Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan, has sold for $2,962,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Scotto, the brother of “Good Day New York” anchor Rosanna Scotto, had the house built in 2007 and first put it on the market in July 2016 with an asking price of $3.95 million. The house was last listed for $3.199 million.

The bayfront shingle-style house, with oak flooring throughout, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“Wherever you are sitting, you are looking at water,” says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the house.

The open layout includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room that overlooks a sunroom and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a center island with a cooktop.

“Obviously a professional chef’s kitchen,” Morabito says with a laugh. “They’re in the business. You can probably run a restaurant from what they have there.”

The .83-acre lot, with taxes of $24,401, boasts a heated in-ground pool and covered patio. The property is surrounded by 450 feet of wraparound bulkhead and a deep water dock offering access to Shinnecock Bay.

“It sits on a peninsula,” says Morabito. “It’s like a boater’s paradise. Beautiful views, a beautiful dock, deep water. You can buzz right out to the inlet.”