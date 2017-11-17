TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Anthony Scotto’s home in Hampton Bays sells for $2.96M

The Hampton Bays home sits on a peninsula.

The Hampton Bays home sits on a peninsula. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin  michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hampton Bays home of Anthony Scotto, who along with family members owns Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan, has sold for $2,962,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Scotto, the brother of “Good Day New York” anchor Rosanna Scotto, had the house built in 2007 and first put it on the market in July 2016 with an asking price of $3.95 million. The house was last listed for $3.199 million.

The bayfront shingle-style house, with oak flooring throughout, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“Wherever you are sitting, you are looking at water,” says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the house.

The open layout includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room that overlooks a sunroom and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a center island with a cooktop.

“Obviously a professional chef’s kitchen,” Morabito says with a laugh. “They’re in the business. You can probably run a restaurant from what they have there.”

The .83-acre lot, with taxes of $24,401, boasts a heated in-ground pool and covered patio. The property is surrounded by 450 feet of wraparound bulkhead and a deep water dock offering access to Shinnecock Bay.

“It sits on a peninsula,” says Morabito. “It’s like a boater’s paradise. Beautiful views, a beautiful dock, deep water. You can buzz right out to the inlet.”

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Erin Debrich, seen here in her Garden City Some rant about politics online. This LI mom writes postcards.
Suffolk County police said they responded Friday, Nov. Police: Burglars fired shot in Suffolk home
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran with newly elected Opinion: The way forward in Nassau County
Daniel Heaney, in front of his Merrick home Among Nassau tax assessment winners, some lost out
The building at 888 E Veterans Memorial Highway Firm: 3-building office complex sold for $61M
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said Thursday, Nov. Whale in LI channel may get escorted to Atlantic