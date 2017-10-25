The 16,000-square-foot estate house at Mattituck’s Royalton Farms equestrian center has galloped onto the market with a $32 million asking price.

Listing agent Lori MacGarva of Town and Country Real Estate confirmed the offering Wednesday during an open house for the 11-manse Estates at Royalton equestrian lifestyle community, which is currently being built by Royalton Farms owners Richard Behmoiram and Daniel Ferrara within the approximately 36-acre facility.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The seven-bedroom, nine-bath estate house, which was previously the home of Long Island Aquarium owner James Bissett, will be sold with about 12 of those acres and underwent renovations in 2014 and 2015, says co-owner Claudia Behmoiram. Expanded equestrian facilities were completed in 2014 and include a Grand Prix course with jumps and obstacles, two barns, a 3⁄4-acre indoor arena and a hot walker.

Covenants guarantee future Estates at Royalton residents access to facilities after any sale, MacGarva says. Each of the 11 custom homes are being built on approximately 3⁄4-acre parcels including an in-ground pool and a two-stall barn and paddock or pool house. A community bridle path will provide horseback access to equestrian facilities. The 3,500- to 5,500-square-foot homes will range in price from $1.8 million to $2.4 million.

“There’s nothing really like it — especially on Long Island, but also in the northeast. It’s something we’re introducing” to the region, Behmoiram says. “More and more people are wanting to live in communities where they can practice their hobbies.”

Completion of the first residences, designed by Westhampton Beach architect Nick Vero, is slated for the spring, MacGarva says.