Merrick, Port Jefferson homes to be auctioned

Two multimillion dollar Long Island properties, one on the waterfront in Merrick and the other with water views in Port Jefferson, will be auctioned in December.

“Both houses are owned by successful businessmen and they both have houses that are a bit more high-end then the average homes in their communities, which makes value a little less certain,” says Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, which is handling the auction.

The Merrick house, with six bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, is known locally as “Vila Bianco” or the “White House,” Haghani says. The stucco house, currently listed for $2.59 million with Louise and Seth Pitlake of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, has a suggested opening bid of $2.35 million.

The 60-by-125-foot property, with taxes of $31,461, includes an infinity edge saltwater pool, bulkhead and a pier with a boat lift. The 1996 house, fully renovated in 2016, boasts a living room with one of the home’s three fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and den. The master suite includes a marble bathroom with a Jacuzzi. The house, which has a finished basement and attached two-car garage, features walls of glass, imported stone and tile and custom wood flooring.

“The house is like ‘Miami in Merrick,” Haghani says.

The Port Jefferson house, a 10,000-square-foot Contemporary with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, overlooks the Long Island Sound. It first hit the market in November 2016 for $4.5 million and is currently listed for $3.5 million with Linda Hickey of Hickey & Smith Realtors. The suggested opening bid is $3.1 million.

The 2004 house, with radiant heated flooring throughout, includes a living room with maple stained floors and a bar. The kitchen on the main level — with another situated in the basement — is adorned with natural cherry cabinetry.

Featuring three levels, the house has both a cable staircase and an elevator. The upper level boasts five en suite bedrooms, two of which include private terraces overlooking the water. Amenities includes an indoor pool, a sauna, a steam shower, a theater and an entertainment room with a dance floor.

The one-acre property, with taxes of $27,000, is on a cul-de-sac and includes a three-car garage and a porcelain deck with water views.

To participate in the sealed bid auction, Haghani says, bidders must purchase due diligence information and submit written offers, including a 10 percent deposit, by 2 p.m. Dec. 8.

Haghani says the houses each have an undisclosed reserve price, which sets a minimum price that must be reached in an auction process. Though, he adds, the seller always has the option to accept an offer even if the winning bid price does not meet the reserve.

The homeowners turned to the auction process “because they know they have special homes and they know they have desirable and well-built homes,” Haghani says. “But they’re just not exactly positive what they’re worth and they definitely want to sell.”