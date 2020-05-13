Light-filled house near Shirley Beach on the market for $289,990

A light-filled house with a grassy yard just a short walk to Shirley Beach is on the market for $289,990.

The Trafalgar Drive home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a spacious fully fenced back yard.

An eat-in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances meets the bright living room with skylight and a loft leading to a sitting area on the second floor.

The house has laminate flooring throughout, three air-conditioning units, a 3-foot crawl space for storage, a patio and shed in the back yard.

“When you walk into the house you have the nice vaulted ceiling, so it makes it feel really spacious,” listing agent Joseph Intravaia of Realty Connect USA said. “Lots of light comes through the house.”

The house, built in 2005, has oil heat and its best feature is “you can walk right down to the beach,” Intravaia said, and is a short drive over the bridge to Smith Point County Park.

The current owners have lived in the house for four or five years, the listing agent said, and are relocating to Florida.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Taxes on the 50x125-foot property in the William Floyd School District are $8,823.

No flood insurance is required, Intravaia said.