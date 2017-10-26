Selden
125 Ruland Rd.
$289,500
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch features an eat-in kitchen that was updated within the past two years, says the home’s listing agent, Peter Foglia of Re/Max Integrity Leaders. The kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets and ceramic tile floors. Off the kitchen is a living room with hardwood flooring, which is also featured in both of the bedrooms. The home’s bathroom has been updated with granite, Foglia says. The 1963 house features a full, finished basement that has a bar. The attached one-car garage has a roughly 10-by-10-foot workshop room in the back, Foglia says. The 0.21-acre property, with taxes of $8,630, also has a concrete patio that overlooks the flat and fully fenced backyard. Peter Foglia, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 516-901-2701
Oceanside
3362 4th St.
$299,000
This ranch, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, is one of the original bungalows in Oceanside, says the home’s listing agent, Chris Manteria of Century 21 American Homes. The 1939 house, which sits on a 40-by-100-foot property, includes a living room-dining room combination and a kitchen. In addition to the master bedroom and additional bedroom, there is also a basement with a washer and dryer and storage space. “With the expansion possibilities, there is definitely room to grow,” Manteria says. The property also includes a side deck, shed and driveway. The taxes are $7,907. Chris Manteria, Century 21 American Homes, 516-808-1424
Lindenhurst
346 32nd St.
$299,990
The full, finished basement in this three-bedroom, one-bathroom Cape was fully remodeled last year, says listing agent Anthony Mantovani of Exit Realty Achieve, providing a finished, open space to entertain. The main level of the 1952 house, which has hardwood floors, features an open living and dining room. The eat-in kitchen, which Mantovani says was extended, includes an outside entrance that opens to a deck in the backyard. One bedroom and the bathroom are on the main level. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs. The 60-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $8,184, also includes an attached one-car garage and PVC fencing. Anthony Mantovani, Exit Realty Achieve, 516-384-4925
