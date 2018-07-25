Sellers Pat and Larry Speciner

Community Middle Island

Asking price $359,000

The basics A two-bedroom, two-bath stand-alone ranch in the Birchwood at Spring Lake condominium complex.

The competition A two-bedroom, two-bath home in the same complex is listed for $349,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath unit in the Birchwood complex sold Jan. 23 for $260,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $8,793, $467 monthly common charge

Time on the market Since June 6

Listing agent Thomas Annunziato, Coach Realtors, Mount Sinai, 516-528-4658

Why it’s for sale Pat, 74, who is retired from the publishing industry and is currently a fiction writer, and Larry, a retired school business administrator, say they’re relocating to Florida.

The Speciners’ home is among 733 units in a condominium complex that includes free-standing homes, condos and townhomes. Pat shares:

“I fell in love with the house the minute I walked in. The architecture and layout are so cool. We have a curved foyer with a tiled floor, arches, a cathedral ceiling and a dramatic view from the front door, through the house to the large patio and garden. The floor plan is very open, but the bedrooms are completely private. Through an archway is the master bedroom, which has a very large master bath. There’s a walk-in closet for me, and my husband has a custom designed closet. The second bedroom is also private. We like to entertain friends and family, and the open layout makes entertaining easy. For outside entertaining, we have a large concrete patio that’s the width of the home. And the garden out there is gorgeous. Because we’re in a gated community, you’re not just buying a house, you’re getting a private nine-hole golf course professionally maintained, two clubhouses, four pools (two indoor, two out), two gyms and tennis, bocce, pickleball and racquetball courts. There are lots of clubs and social activities here."