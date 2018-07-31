Sellers Kurt and Brigitte Ohlenschlaeger

Community Huntington

Asking price $865,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a .12-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Bayview Drive is listed for $849,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, three-bath home on Knollwood Road sold April 12 for $949,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,779

Time on the market Since April 12

Listing agent Michelle Wright, Lucky to Live Here Realty, Cold Spring Harbor, 631-692-7100

Why it’s for sale Kurt, 60, a project manager for a heavy construction company, and Brigitte, 55, who works for the Huntington Town Clerk, say they’re downsizing.

The Ohlenschlaegers have lived in their 1,850-square-foot home for more than 20 years. Leaving it behind will seemingly not be easy, as Kurt explains:

“The best feature is our year-round water view of Northport Bay. We see from Centerport Beach up to Eaton’s Neck and over to Connecticut. And there are views from all levels. We never get tired of it. We rebuilt the house in 2009. It was a summer cottage. We took it down to the first floor, leaving only the floor and studs. Now the master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling along and a private bath….We put in new plumbing, new heat, new electric and central air conditioning. One of the best things of buying here is the Knollwood Beach Association. We have a section of the beach with a gazebo, a grassy area, a basketball court and lifeguards on duty during the summer. Plus there are planned events there….and racks for kayaks and dinghies. We have an open-concept living area on the main floor. Three bedrooms are upstairs along with two full baths. Two thirds of the basement is finished with a TV area, a couch and a ping pong table. The other third is a workshop, laundry and utility area. This is such a great home for parties. We’ve hosted before-game high school football team pasta parties. The neighbors are great. Some are long-term residents.”