Sellers Walter Smith and Lorraine Buscareno-Smith

Community Centerport

Asking price $479,000

The basics A two-bedroom, two-bath Cape on a two-acre lot

The competition A two-bedroom, two-bath expanded ranch on Ridgefield Road is listed for $590,000.

Nearest recent sale A Colonial on Laurel Hill Road sold Jan. 17 for $1.075 million.

Taxes with no exemptions $12,976

Time on the market Since May 8

Listing agent Michael Sadis, Lucky to Live Here Realty, Cold Spring Harbor, 631-327-0111

Why it’s for sale Walter, 78, a retired LILCO lineman, and Lorraine, 74, a retired tax accountant, say they are moving permanently to their second home in Florida.

Two acres of greenery and nature surround this home and the many large windows, sliding glass doors, and skylights take advantage of it. Walter shares:

“It’s very secluded and private here, even though there are homes nearby…From the living room, there’s a spiral staircase to a large master bedroom, which is about 600 square feet and includes a private bath and an 8-by-4-foot deck. Off the living room and through a large opening is a room we use as a den. It was once a third bedroom, but we converted it a long time ago. It could always be converted back to create a nice three-bedroom layout. There’s a formal dining room off the living room as well. Through sliding glass doors in our kitchen we have a greenhouse, where we have nice outdoor furniture and plenty of space for my plants…The large eat-in kitchen is about 12 by 24 feet. It’s bright with a nice a sliding glass door into the greenhouse. There’s a small lawn on the kitchen side and the rest of the yard is hosta plants and ivy, which require very little maintenance. There’s also a 30-by-20-foot brick patio off the greenhouse and an 8-by-12-foot deck that surrounds a built-in fish pond….It’s a great house for entertaining, especially for large family gatherings.”