If you want a home near the LIRR

Malverne

56 Broadway St.

$499,000

This split-level, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is a five-minute walk from the Malverne train station, according to Google Maps. The house, which was built in 1956 and fully renovated this year, includes a living room with hardwood floors, a dining room with sliding glass doors that lead out to a back deck, and a kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances. The house, which listing agent Mauricio Blano of Keller Williams Realty Lankmark says has a new energy-efficient boiler, also features a partially finished basement with a laundry room. The 60-by-90-foot property, with taxes of $14,853, also has an attached one-car garage. Peak train rides from Malverne to Penn Station range from 42 to 47 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $261. Permit and metered parking is available. Mauricio Blanco, Keller Williams Realty Landmark, 347-271-0663

Greenlawn

37 Grafton St.

$485,000

This Cape, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is around the block from the Greenlawn train station. The 1958 house has a kitchen that was updated three years ago and includes stainless steel appliances, a mosaic backsplash and a center island. The open concept also features a living room and dining area with sliding glass doors that lead out to a Trex deck. There are two bedrooms and a full bath on both the main and upper levels. The house, which has solar panels, also features a full basement with a half-bathroom. The .18-acre property, with taxes of $9,750, has an attached one-car garage. Peak train rides from Greenlawn to Penn Station range from 57 to 74 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $350. Resident permit parking and unrestricted parking are available at the station. Sari Eidelkind and Catherine Wallack, Lucky to Live Here Realty, 631-708-5519, 917-701-1034

Seaford

2081 Saddle Path

$429,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch is roughly one mile from both the Seaford and Wantagh train stations. Hardwood floors are featured in the living room, dining room and bedrooms of the house, which the listing agent says has central air-conditioning. Built in 1960, the house includes a full basement and an attached one-car garage. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $11,471. Peak train rides from Seaford and Wantagh to Penn Station range from 44 to 60 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $297. Resident permit parking is available at both stations, and Seaford offers some unrestricted parking. Gregory Masaitis, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 516-241-4109