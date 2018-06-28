Sellers Judy and Bernard Dorfman

Community Plainview

Asking price $769,888

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on a .22-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½ bath split-level on Hollywood Drive is listed for $799,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Southern Parkway sold April 10 for $372,750.

Taxes with no exemptions $19,214

Time on the market Since May 13

Listing agents Lenny Rosenfeld and Todd Solomon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Plainview, 516-282-6599

Why it’s for sale Judy, 75, a retired pharmaceutical sales representative, and Bernie, 80, a retired partner in a CPA firm, say they are relocating to their second home in Florida.

The Dorfmans bought their 2,000-square-foot home in 1971 and raised their two children there. Judy shares:

“It’s all on one level, which is great for raising children and also entertaining. It’s open, light, bright and airy. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, except for tile in the bathrooms. There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the den, separate from the living room. The living room is our gathering room and has seen many ‘row row row your boat’ concerts around the piano. The fireplace in the den has a heatilator, which warms the room. During Hurricane Sandy, we had an extra family or two staying with us huddled by the fireplace because they were evacuated from their homes. The kitchen has hardwood cabinetry, high-end appliances and an exhaust fan that vents through the ceiling. We have a nice brick patio in the back that’s surrounded by an organically fed lawn with colorful flowers and shrubbery and also a blueberry bush, which we enjoy the fruits of. Our finished basement is the footprint of the house and has an office for Bernie and exercise space for me. We’re going to miss this home.”