TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Houses for under $300,000 in Shirley, Island Park, Central Islip

This three-bedroom Shirley Colonial has taxes of $8,808.

This three-bedroom Shirley Colonial has taxes of $8,808. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Shirley

153 Forest Ave.

$299,900

This Colonial, with three bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, is on a 0.27-acre property. Beyond the foyer is a formal dining room and a formal living room, each with hardwood flooring. New ceramic tile flooring is featured in the eat-in kitchen and half-bathroom on the main level, the home’s listing agent says. The master bedroom, which includes a walk-in closet, is on the upper level with the two other bedrooms and the full bath. The 2001 house, which the agent says has a new central air-conditioning system, includes a covered front porch and a full, unfinished basement. The 75-by-156-foot property, with taxes of $8,808, has an attached 1 1⁄2-car garage.

Keith Dawson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-879-2168.

Island Park

23 Julian Pl.

$279,000

This raised-ranch, which is just minutes from the beaches in Long Beach, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house, built in 1930, includes updated siding, roofing and windows and a new electrical and heating system, says the home’s listing agent. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, a tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting and gas cooking. In the living room is a wood-burning fireplace. The house also includes a full attic and a basement. Taxes on the 30-by-100-foot property are $5,258.

Michael Karlen, The Drew Loren Team, Signature Premier Properties, 516-238-7492.

Central Islip

21 E. Elm St.

$290,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch, which is on a 75-by-100-foot lot, includes a finished basement with a full bath. The main level of the house, which was built in 1970, features a living room and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors that lead out to a patio in the backyard. Underneath the carpeting throughout the house is hardwood flooring, the home’s listing agent says. The house, which the agent says features gas heating and an alarm system, also includes an attached one-car garage. Taxes on the property are $6,350.

Eliot Duran, Coldwell Banker Easton Properties, 631-245-5945.

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

This pit bull was thrown out of a SPCA: $2G reward in case of thrown dog
Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire Cops: 1 vehicle fled after hitting pedestrian
Terri Alessi-Miceli, CEO of the Hauppauge Industrial Association Group seeks living amenities at industrial park
The exterior of Beach Hut at Meschutt Beach County cancels $2.8M beach concession contract
Superintendent Shimon Waronker during Hempstead's school board meeting Shelved Hempstead schools chief sues for reinstatement
Adam Zimmerman, who graduated Deer Park in 2016, LI’s Zimmerman named to Junior Team USA bowling