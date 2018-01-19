Shirley

153 Forest Ave.

$299,900

This Colonial, with three bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, is on a 0.27-acre property. Beyond the foyer is a formal dining room and a formal living room, each with hardwood flooring. New ceramic tile flooring is featured in the eat-in kitchen and half-bathroom on the main level, the home’s listing agent says. The master bedroom, which includes a walk-in closet, is on the upper level with the two other bedrooms and the full bath. The 2001 house, which the agent says has a new central air-conditioning system, includes a covered front porch and a full, unfinished basement. The 75-by-156-foot property, with taxes of $8,808, has an attached 1 1⁄2-car garage.

Keith Dawson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-879-2168.

Island Park

23 Julian Pl.

$279,000

This raised-ranch, which is just minutes from the beaches in Long Beach, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house, built in 1930, includes updated siding, roofing and windows and a new electrical and heating system, says the home’s listing agent. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, a tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting and gas cooking. In the living room is a wood-burning fireplace. The house also includes a full attic and a basement. Taxes on the 30-by-100-foot property are $5,258.

Michael Karlen, The Drew Loren Team, Signature Premier Properties, 516-238-7492.

Central Islip

21 E. Elm St.

$290,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch, which is on a 75-by-100-foot lot, includes a finished basement with a full bath. The main level of the house, which was built in 1970, features a living room and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors that lead out to a patio in the backyard. Underneath the carpeting throughout the house is hardwood flooring, the home’s listing agent says. The house, which the agent says features gas heating and an alarm system, also includes an attached one-car garage. Taxes on the property are $6,350.

Eliot Duran, Coldwell Banker Easton Properties, 631-245-5945.