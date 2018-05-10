Instead of flowers and a card for Mother’s Day, how about giving Mom a new place to live?



Whether it’s a two-family house, a home with an accessory apartment or a property with detached guest quarters, there are many options on Long Island for those seeking a house that includes room for Mom (or Dad). Here are some currently on the market.

West Babylon: $699,999 With two houses side-by-side on this property, Mom and her daughter or son can be neighbors. Vincent Martino and Anthony Camardella, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-252-8767

Next to the three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch that serves as the main house is a one-bedroom cottage featuring a living room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchenette, an attached garage and its own side and backyard, says Anthony Camardella of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The main house boasts a new kitchen with granite countertops, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room and a finished basement. The 0.40-acre property, with taxes of $13,458, is at the end of a dead-end street.

Rocky Point $449,000 In the basement of this four-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Colonial is an accessory apartment with an outside entrance, says listing agent Linda Stowell of Coach Realtors. The apartment, with egress windows, includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom, she adds. Linda Stowell, Coach Realtors, 631-680-5210

The main level, with custom molding throughout, features formal living and dining rooms, a granite eat-in kitchen with sliders and a den with a fireplace. The upper-level master bedroom, which has a full bath, features coffered ceilings, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The house, built in 2007, also has a wine cellar in the basement. The 0.23-acre property, with taxes of $12,689, includes an attached two-car garage.

Wantagh: $649,000 This 2,434-square-foot duplex, with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, is “unusually large for a mother/daughter house,” says listing agent Silvia Saravo of Citiwide Real Estate and Management NY. Silvia Saravo of Citiwide Real Estate and Management NY, 347-982-4454

On the first floor is an area for Mom or Dad that includes a new eat-in kitchen featuring a double-sided brick fireplace that also warms the living room. The area, which Saravo says with proper permits can also be an accessory apartment, also includes two bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom with a washer and dryer. In the main portion of the house, which has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, there is a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a deck and an open concept kitchen and dining room. The 60-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $18,276, is down the road from Duckpond Drive Park.

Amityville: $569,990 With six bedrooms, this Colonial offers plenty of room for Mom or Dad, says listing agent Jennifer Ronzo of Coldwell Banker Harbor Light. The house, which Ronzo says has an extension off the rear, has two bedrooms on the main level and four additional rooms on the upper level. Jennifer Ronzo, Coldwell Banker Harbor Light, 631-553-7783

A covered bluestone patio in the front of the house leads into the living room, which has wood floors. Both of the two full bathrooms in the house have been updated within the last few years, Ronzo says. Radiant heated floors are featured in the kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a custom pantry, and in the adjacent dining area and family room. The 75-by-125-foot property, which is down the road from the Amityville Village private beach, includes a rear patio and an attached 1 1/2-car garage. The taxes are $12,993.

Bayville: $675,000 Behind this three-bedroom, two-bathroom main house is a two-bedroom cottage set at the rear of the property, says listing agent Margaret Mateyaschuk of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "It’s a legal rental as well, so if those thinking of using it for Mom now wanted to rent it down the line, they could,” she adds. Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-972-1891

The main house, built in 1948 and recently renovated, includes a living room with beamed ceilings, wide plank flooring and a fireplace. The new kitchen, which leads into the dining room, boasts white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There is an office on the main level and three bedrooms on the upper level. The cottage, recently renovated with new windows and siding, includes a living room with wood-beamed ceilings, a kitchen, an updated bathroom, a main level bedroom, an upper level bedroom and a basement, Mateyaschuk says. “The property, with taxes of $13,574, also includes a pool with a deck.

East Patchogue: $699,000 At this 2.5-acre property, Mom can stay in the main house’s guest suite or in the detached cottage, says listing agent Joyce Roe of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. On the main level of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial is the suite, which has a bedroom, bathroom and sliding glass doors that open to a back patio and in-ground pool. Joyce Roe, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-235-8621

The main house, built in 1910, also includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a great room with a gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet and a media room with a balcony. The 28-by-33-foot guest cottage features a living area, kitchen and full bathroom. The cottafe also has a private driveway and “a nice yard of its own where mom could really put some really flowers and make a nice garden if she wanted.” The property, with taxes of $16,561, also has a detached and heated three-car garage.

Plainview: $775,000 This five-bedroom, four-bathroom mother-Ddughter style duplex allows parent and child to have “total and complete privacy but at the same time they are still always together,” says listing agent Sussan Sohayegh of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. On the lower level, Mom or Dad has a den, dining room, eat-in kitchen, two full bathrooms and a large en suite bedroom that Sohayegh says was converted from two bedrooms but can be switched back if needed. Sussan Sohayegh, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-526-6650

On the upper level is the main living area, which features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a granite kitchen, dining room, two full baths, and three bedrooms, one with a full bathroom and another that Sohayegh says has sliding glass doors that open to a balcony. The house, built in 1984, also includes a finished basement and attached two-car garage. The 91-by-113-foot property, with taxes of $19,666, is on a cul-de-sac.

