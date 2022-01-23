How to clean a washing machine for fresh clothes and linens

The dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your washing machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the appliance might also harbor leftover detergent, hard-water deposits and mold or mildew around the door or lid. This can leave a residue on laundry or cause items to emerge from the wash with a funky smell.

To ensure your freshly washed clothes and linens are as clean as possible, follow these steps on how to clean a washing machine once a month. These instructions work for cleaning front-loading and top-loading washing machines, but there are a few special considerations for both types.

If your washing machine has a self-clean function, choose that cycle and follow the manufacturer's instructions to clean the inside of the machine. Otherwise, you can use this simple, three-step process to eliminate buildup in washing machine hoses and pipes and ensure your clothes stay fresh and clean.

Step 1: Run a hot cycle with vinegar

Run an empty, regular cycle on hot, using 2 cups of white vinegar instead of detergent. Add the vinegar to the detergent dispenser. (Don't worry about harming your machine, as white vinegar will not damage clothes.) The hot water-vinegar combo removes and prevents bacteria growth. Vinegar can also act as a deodorizer and cut through mildew odors.

Step 2: Scrub inside and outside

In a bucket or nearby sink, mix about 1/4 cup vinegar with a quart of warm water. Use this mixture, plus a sponge and dedicated toothbrush, to clean the inside of the machine. Pay special attention to dispensers for fabric softener or soap, the inside of the door and around the door opening. If your soap dispenser is removable, soak it in the vinegar water before scrubbing. Give the machine's exterior a wipe-down too.

Step 3: Run a second hot cycle

Run one more empty, regular cycle on hot, without detergent or vinegar. If desired, add 1/2 cup baking soda to the drum to help clear buildup loosened from the first cycle. After the cycle is complete, wipe the inside of the drum with a microfiber cloth to remove any remaining residue.

Top-loading washers

To clean a top-loading washer, consider pausing the machine during the first hot-water cycle outlined above. Allow the tub to fill and agitate for about one minute, then pause the cycle for an hour to let the vinegar soak.

Top-loading washing machines also tend to collect more dust than front-loaders. To remove dust or detergent splatters, wipe the top of the machine and the dials using a microfiber cloth dipped in white vinegar. Use a toothbrush to scrub hard-to-reach spots around the lid and under the rim of the tub.

Front-loading washers

When it comes to cleaning front-loading washing machines, the gasket, or rubber seal around the door, is usually the culprit behind musty-smelling laundry. Moisture and leftover detergent can create a breeding ground for mold and mildew, so it's important to clean this area regularly.

To remove grime, spray the area around the door with distilled white vinegar and let it sit with the door open for at least one minute before wiping clean with a microfiber cloth. For a deeper clean, you can also wipe the area with a diluted bleach solution. To prevent mold or mildew growth, leave the door open for a few hours after each wash to let the moisture dry out.