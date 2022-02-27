Beds in catalogs always look effortlessly stylish, but it's not hard to bring that style to your own bedroom. The secret is a mix of layers, patterns and pillows. These tips can help you transform your bed — and the look of your entire bedroom.

Mixing and matching

Bedding doesn't need to be matchy-matchy. Mix in pillowcases that didn't come with the set. For inspiration, look to patterned sheets and pull solid colors from them.

Color can unite linen pillowcases, sateen sheets and a cotton duvet. An oversize motif, like wide-set stripes, gives a pattern-heavy bed a focal point.

Color and patterns

Pairing stripes with florals could get chaotic. If you're mixing patterns, stick to one color or a simple color palette to keep the combo serene. Juxtaposing patterns — a batik print with a basket weave and an awning stripe — look harmonious when they're in complementary colors.

Rather than defaulting to plain solid sheets, choose a subtle print that reads as a solid, like a tiny basket weave.

The duvet takes up the most surface area on your bed, so use a dramatic pattern for the biggest impact.

Muted colors can seem relaxed and ultra-comfy but still look well put together. Bedding in faded colors gives a timeworn, been-washed-a-million-times look.

Blankets, pillows, duvets

Blankets provide extra color and warmth, whether under or on top of the duvet. Choose coverlets for their draping effect or quilted bedding for a more tailored look. Break up competing patterns by layering in a blanket in a solid corresponding color. One with texture, like a herringbone weave, adds depth.

The fullness of down-alternative pillows and duvets results in a more modern, structured look compared to squishier feather-filled varieties.

For maximum impact, give the sheets and duvet equal exposure by folding the top layers down to below the pillows. Lay your flat sheet pattern-side down so it shows when folded over the duvet. If the box spring is visible, cover it with a fitted sheet.

The tailored bed

Your bed can still look sleek and tidy with multiple layers. Follow these steps:

1. Start with a smooth fitted sheet. Stretch it taut over the bed while slightly damp, and it will dry wrinkle-free. If you have a mattress topper, look for deep fitted sheets.

2. Lay the top sheet down flat, then stretch the blanket over it. Sheets should be placed pattern-side down, blankets pattern-side up.

3. Fold the top edge of the blanket a third of the way down the bed; fold the flat sheet over to cover the folded edge of the blanket.

4. Fold the sheet and blanket into hospital corners (see below) at the foot of the bed, and tuck everything in for a clean finish. Smooth any wrinkles.

5. If your duvet cover doesn't have built-in ties to keep the duvet from slipping, use a safety pin inside each corner to hold it in place. Fold the duvet into thirds at the foot of the bed.

6. Stack any square Euro shams at the bottom and standard pillows on top.

Hospital corners

Precision is quicker than you think. Here's how:

Tuck in sheet along the foot of the bed; lift up at the corner.

Tuck in fabric that is left hanging below the mattress. Fold the rest back down.

Use your hand to create a 45- or 90-degree angle at the corner; tuck in.