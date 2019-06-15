$4.999M Huntington Bay home offers lighthouse view
A waterfront home in Huntington Bay with views of a lighthouse is listed in for $4.999 million.
The seven-bedroom. 7.5-bathroom Colonial includes 225 feet of property with views of Huntington Bay, Connecticut and the Huntington Lighthouse.
The home features a three-season room, a covered patio and vaulted bedroom ceilings with beam work, faux finishes and trompe l’oeil designs. The 2.25-acre property includes a pool.
The listing agents are Risa Ziegler and Jyll Kata of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.