A former carriage house in Huntington Bay is listed for $1.25 million.

Built in 1912, the house served as the staff quarters for the summer residence of Julius Lehrenkrauss, a Brooklyn banker, says Toby Kissam, an archivist for the Town of Huntington. Lehrenkrauss built a neighboring castle for his son, Lester, he says. The compound comprised many acres with a bridge, pagoda and carriage road, all landscaped by Roland Von Waldburg, who also designed parts of Central Park and Huntington's Heckscher Park, adds Kissam.

During the Depression, Lehrenkrauss was convicted of fraud for running a Ponzi-like banking scheme, Kissam says. Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father, bought some of Lehrenkrauss’s properties lost in bankruptcy, which helped establish the Trump real estate empire, he says.

The stucco-sided, four-bedroom, 2½ -bath home has been renovated with a double-door entry, wood floors, high ceilings and an open kitchen with butler’s pantry.

The property, on just over one acre, has a freshwater pond and views of Huntington Harbor.



The home is listed with Risa Ziegler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.