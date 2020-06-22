Sprawling waterfront home in Huntington Bay asks $2.999M

A sprawling waterfront home in Huntington Bay is on the market for $2.999 million. The annual property taxes are $32,678.

The five-bedroom, four-bath home boasts 200 feet of waterfront property and a master suite with a deck overlooking the Long Island Sound. The one-acre property has a blue stone patio, screened waterside gazebo, private steps to the water and mooring rights.

“The house is situated on a private cul-de-sac down a long driveway, so it really has a wonderful approach,” says listing agent Risa Ziegler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It was built for and by the owners in 1972 — custom built by them — but, of course updated currently. And it is just 4,000 square feet of open, beautiful house with water views, just about from every room. You walk in, the house is flooded, with not only light, because of the big windows throughout the house, and those windows bring in that view. It’s just magnetic. It really is.”

Recent updates include the kitchen with granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances, bathrooms and exterior shingles.

Located in the Huntington Union Free School District, the house is close to Huntington village restaurants, shops, art galleries and the Paramount concert space.