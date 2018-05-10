TODAY'S PAPER
A Huntington church with a cottage has come on the market for $2.2 million. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties/Chris Mills

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Huntington church with a cottage has come on the market for $2.2 million.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist, built in 1950, is closing to merge with its Northport affiliate. It is located on a 1.85-acre parcel consisting of two lots. 

The 5,268-square-foot church contains 10 rooms. Its adjoining lot houses a five-room caretaker’s cottage and parking lot.

The church is listed with Peter Arner of Signature Premier Properties.

