Huntington Colonial near Main Street lists for $899,000

A two-family Colonial on a double lot that’s a short walk to Huntington's Main Street is on the market for $899,000.

The first-floor unit in the Sterling Court home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, an eat-in-kitchen, living room with wood-burning fireplace and formal dining room.

It has ceiling fans throughout, a large deck and a full unfinished basement.

The second-floor unit also has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large living room and kitchen. It has a small deck with stairs leading to the backyard and a ceiling fan in the living room.

The property has a detached two-car garage, shed and leased solar panels.

The 1920 house sits on a combined quarter-acre with the adjacent vacant parcel, which is sold as one and can be developed with certain conditions.

"It’s the location that’s appealing, whether you’re an end-user or you plan to be an investor or builder," listing agent Jennifer Dickenson of Signature Premier Properties said. "It’s got the walk-to-village vibe. It’s at a dead-end, doesn’t have a lot of traffic."

Taxes on the property in the Huntington Union Free School District are $15,740.

"It’s great for people coming from the city who want to live in a suburb and still have that walk-to-town vibe," Dickenson said.