1912 Huntington Colonial on the market for $2.995M

A Colonial home that dates back to 1912 and was extensively rebuilt in 2019 is on the market in Huntington for $2.995 million. The annual property taxes are $27,233.

The current homeowners did a total transformation, notes Elena D’Agostino of Lucky to Live Here Realty, who is listing the property with Joyce Mennella.

The renovation was done by Ashbourne Designs, a Huntington-based builder, D’Agostino says.

“The level of custom details is just spectacular," she says. "Literally, you walk in the door and your jaw drops, not only from the views, which are from most every room, but just the attention to detail.”

The owners renovated the home with the intention to stay, but their plans have since changed, D’Agostino says.

Boasting sunset views over Huntington Harbor, the four-bedroom, four full and two half-bath home features an open floor plan, coffered ceilings, stone wine cellar and tasting room, third-floor loft space with balcony, and a barroom off the kitchen.

The 1.6-acre property has a pool and cabana with a rooftop deck and a two-story, one-bedroom cottage with kitchen.

Located in the Huntington Union Free School District, the home is close to Huntington Harbor, the Huntington Yacht Club, and Halesite shops and restaurants.