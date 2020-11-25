TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington home offers French escape with modern features

The home's design is inspired by the villagescapes

The home's design is inspired by the villagescapes of Provence, in France.  Credit: Douglas Elliman

By Betsy Abraham betsy.abraham@newsday.com
If you can’t go to the French countryside, bring the French countryside to you. That’s what the owners of 100 Sweet Hollow Rd. did in constructing their 10,000-square-foot estate which merges Provencal style with modern amenities.

The Huntington home is on sale for $7.9 million. Taxes are $94,144.

"It’s the best you can buy today. It’s ridiculously fabulous," said Maggie Keats, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the property with Mollie Grossman. "You get the feeling it’s been there forever but it’s only three years old. It has the best of every amenity."

She’s not exaggerating. Completed in 2017, the single family home features a home theater/performance space, wine room and artist’s studio, in addition to eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. Tesla charging stations are available in the garage and the floors throughout the three-story home are heated.

While the home is thoroughly modern, there are also plenty of old-world touches. A large courtyard introduces the stunning front exterior, which features stone and stucco. A private garden is accessible via the primary bedroom suite and repurposed wood adorns the soaring 20-foot ceiling in the great room.

The outdoors have as much to offer as home itself. The 5.5-acre estate features a greenhouse off the kitchen, a bocce court and a salt-water pool as well as a solar farm responsible for anywhere from 14% to 40% of the property’s total energy. Adding to the feeling of provincial escape is the West Hills Wetland Preserve, which abuts the estate.

