1883 estate in Huntington Bay lists for $3.15 million

An estate that dates back to 1883 is listing in Huntington Bay for $3.15 million. The annual property taxes are $28,732.

Known as “Harbor Lights,” the home is set on 2.9 acres on the highest point of Huntington Bay, with third-floor views of the Long Island Sound, and with a pool, pool house, tennis court and tennis house with office space and gym.

The seven-bedroom, four full and four half-bath home home features oak wood floors, a living room marble fireplace, billiard room, additional bedrooms and reading room on the third floor, and a basement wine cellar.

Recent renovations include painting the exterior of house and updated kitchens and bathrooms, says listing agent Peggy Moriarty, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The house is really incredible: It’s three stories, plus a finished basement,” says Moriarty. It’s got a pool house and a pool. It’s a got a tennis court and a tennis house. You just get so much for your money. It’s on a beautiful piece of property and it’s in Huntington Bay, which is an exclusive part of Huntington.”

At one point the home was owned by George B. Cortelyou, Chief of Staff to President McKinley and secretary of state and secretary of the treasury to Teddy Roosevelt, notes Moriarty.

Located in the Huntington Union Free School District, the home is walking distance to Huntington Bay and the Nathan Hale Beach Association.