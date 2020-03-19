TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1883 estate in Huntington Bay lists for $3.15 million

The seven-bedroom home features oak wood floors.

The seven-bedroom home features oak wood floors. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An estate that dates back to 1883 is listing in Huntington Bay for $3.15 million. The annual property taxes are $28,732.  

Known as “Harbor Lights,” the home is set on 2.9 acres on the highest point of Huntington Bay, with third-floor views of the Long Island Sound, and with a pool, pool house, tennis court and tennis house with office space and gym.  

The seven-bedroom, four full and four half-bath home home features oak wood floors, a living room marble fireplace, billiard room, additional bedrooms and reading room on the third floor, and a basement wine cellar.

Recent renovations include painting the  exterior of house and updated kitchens and bathrooms, says listing agent Peggy Moriarty, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The house is really incredible: It’s three stories, plus a finished basement,” says Moriarty. It’s got a pool house and a pool.  It’s a got a tennis court and a tennis house. You just get so much for your money. It’s on a beautiful piece of property and it’s in Huntington Bay, which is an exclusive part of Huntington.”

At one point the home was owned by George B. Cortelyou, Chief of Staff to President McKinley and  secretary of state and secretary of the treasury  to Teddy Roosevelt, notes Moriarty.

Located in the Huntington Union Free School District, the home is walking distance to Huntington Bay and the Nathan Hale Beach Association.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search