'Very vertical' Huntington house on the market for $539,000

A three-bedroom, 2½-bath high ranch in the Knollwood Beach Community of Huntington is on the market for $539,000. Annual property taxes are $13,269.

"It’s a very unique house," notes listing agent Kim Schultze of Coldwell Banker Realty. "It’s not like a typical high ranch. When you walk into a high ranch you’re between two floors. This house, you walk in, you’re on the main floor."

The house is considered a high ranch because the lower level is living space and there is no basement, Schultze explains. The upper floor, which used to be a screened-in room, was converted to living space.

"So, it’s a very vertical house," Schultze remarks. "It’s got three finished floors which are all legal, living space."

Located in the Harborfields Central School District, the house features wood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas for cooking, a master bedroom with a wall of windows and three walk-in closets, a spacious desk and whole-house generator.

The home comes with deeded beach and mooring rights to nearby private Knollwood Beach and is also close to Fleets Cove Beach, a Huntington Town beach.

"It’s centrally located between Huntington, Northport and Greenlawn villages," says Schultze, adding, that the house offers "condo style living with private, low maintenance property."