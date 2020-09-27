TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

'Very vertical' Huntington house on the market for $539,000

The house is considered a high ranch because

The house is considered a high ranch because the lower level is living space and there is no basement, the agent says. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A three-bedroom, 2½-bath high ranch in the Knollwood Beach Community of Huntington is on the market for $539,000. Annual property taxes are $13,269.

"It’s a very unique house," notes listing agent Kim Schultze of Coldwell Banker Realty. "It’s not like a typical high ranch. When you walk into a high ranch you’re between two floors. This house, you walk in, you’re on the main floor."

The house is considered a high ranch because the lower level is living space and there is no basement, Schultze explains. The upper floor, which used to be a screened-in room, was converted to living space.

"So, it’s a very vertical house," Schultze remarks. "It’s got three finished floors which are all legal, living space."

Located in the Harborfields Central School District, the house features wood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas for cooking, a master bedroom with a wall of windows and three walk-in closets, a spacious desk and whole-house generator.

The home comes with deeded beach and mooring rights to nearby private Knollwood Beach and is also close to Fleets Cove Beach, a Huntington Town beach.

"It’s centrally located between Huntington, Northport and Greenlawn villages," says Schultze, adding, that the house offers "condo style living with private, low maintenance property."

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

4 Derby Road, in Port Washington, Sept. 8, Officials selling house slated to become part of police HQ
Babylon Village resident John Lepper built this treehouse Dispute over little backyard treehouse costs village big bucks
Sandra Gaskin is a substitute teacher in the Districts say substitute teachers hard to find
Brookhaven National Laboratory spans about 5,300 acres in Leaders envision turning Brookhaven Lab into a Silicon Valley
The state audit covers 2016 to 2019. Oyster State audit warns of potential for tax inequities in Oyster Bay
Patient Kathleen Dortch, right, of Melville, receives a Blacks, Hispanics drive down virus infection rates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search