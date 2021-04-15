A unique three-bedroom, three-bath Contemporary home with cathedral ceilings and abundant windows is listing in Huntington for $619,000. Annual property taxes are $9,154.

"It’s amazing," says Robin Rosenberg of Signature Premier Properties, who is listing the home with Scott Martin.

The previous owner added an extension which includes a room with a separate entrance, which could serve as a home office, Rosenberg says.

The house has an artsy feel to it, Rosenberg says.

"You walk in and right in that main living space is a spiral staircase upstairs and a spiral staircase that goes downstairs," she says. Off the den, is the room with the separate entrance. "And there’s a third spiral staircase in there that goes up to the master bedroom."

The house has a tandem garage that fits two cars, one in front of the other.

"If you wanted to put two cars in it, you could. It’s really more like one car with significant storage," says Rosenberg, adding that it might be the only house on the block with a garage.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 0.12-acre property, which has a raised deck, is a short walk to the beach, and includes rights to join the private Harbor Heights Park Association, with its private beach, mooring rights and storage for paddleboards and kayaks.

Annual association fees are $125 and paddleboard/kayak storage, an additional $40.